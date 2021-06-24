O2 reintroduces data roaming charges for customers travelling in Europe

Following Brexit, O2 has now reintroduced data roaming charges for British customers who exceed their data limit while travelling in the European Union.

Now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union, mobile network provider O2 has announced that it will reintroduce data roaming charges for its customers. According to the terms of this new Fair Usage contract, these will come into play once Pay Monthly customers exceed a cap of 25GB, and they will be charged £3.50 for every extra gigabyte of data used.

If you are an O2 customer you may already have been contacted and notified about the change to terms, but if not then you may shortly receive a message that reads as follows, according to The Independent:

As your monthly UK data allowance is over 25GB, you can still use your data in our Europe Zone. But it’s now subject to a Roaming Limit of 25GB. Once you’ve reached this limit you’ll be charged an additional cost of £3.50/GB.

The news may come as somewhat of a shock, given that just in December of last year the UK’s four major networks (Three, Vodafone, O2, and EE) declared to the BBC that they did not intend to reintroduce the charges, with O2’s spokesman then commenting: “We’re committed to providing our customers with great connectivity and value when they travel outside the UK. We currently have no plans to change our roaming services across Europe.”

Explaining this apparent volte-face, ISP Review quotes an O2 spokesperson as saying:

Less than 1 percent of our Pay Monthly customers reach anywhere near 25GB during occasional travel to Europe. If a customer’s UK monthly data allowance is over 25GB, from August 2 they will have a Roaming Limit of 25GB when roaming in our Europe Zone.

This means they can use up to 25GB of their allowance at no extra cost – we’ll text them if they get close to the limit, and again if they reach it. A customer can still use data if they reach our Roaming Limit, but will be charged £3.50/GB.