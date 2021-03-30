Obi-Wan Kenobi: The new Star Wars series reveals its star-studded cast

The main cast members for the new Star Wars series have been announced, giving us a clue as to how the saga could unfold.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time…”

So begins the last adventure of the hermitic Jedi master in 1977’s Star Wars, the debut film of the now all-conquering sci-fi franchise. But a new series exclusive to Disney Plus will recount his years of exile on the desert planet of Tatooine, with Ewan McGregor taking the title role, having played the character in the much-maligned prequel trilogy. His co-stars have now been officially announced in the tweet below:

As you can see, several actors are returning to roles they previously played in the series:

Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, who will perhaps make his presence known through Kenobi’s flashbacks to happier times, before the master and his padawan became mortal enemies.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru respectively, the adoptive parents of none other than Luke Skywalker. Their roles in the prequel trilogy were minor and the characters met a fiery end in the original 1977 film, but this series might finally do the pair justice.

The casting of the latter two actors has prompted fevered speculation that we could see a young Luke Skywalker make an appearance at the family ranch.

Meanwhile, just a few of the exciting Star Wars newcomers joining the series include:

Kumail Nanjiani, a primarily comedic actor who is known for hits such as Silicon Valley and The Big Sick and will also star in the upcoming Marvel series The Immortals.

Indira Varma, who has starred in two blockbuster HBO shows, Rome and Game of Thrones, whose success this Star Wars spin-off will no doubt hope to emulate.

Rupert Friend, whose varied credits range from TV thriller Homeland to political satire The Death of Stalin, to more artistic films such as At Eternity’s Gate and Wes Anderson’s forthcoming feature The French Dispatch.

Benny Safdie, best known as one half of the critically acclaimed Safdie Brothers directing duo behind Uncut Gems and Good Time, the latter of which he performed in as well.

It’s an excellent cast, and we can’t wait to see if the series can replicate the stunning success of The Mandalorian.