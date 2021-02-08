The OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked, and here’s what it looks like

The newest OnePlus phone has just been revealed in a YouTube video, and it’s an impressive bit of kit. Here’s all we know about it so far.

Whilst the anticipation leading up to OnePlus phone launches will never quite reach the fever pitch of an Apple event, the phone manufacturer does nonetheless boast a cult fanbase for good reason; the devices offer top-line specs that rival the very best phones on the market. As such, it’s no surprise that the community was thrilled to get an early sneak peak of the next flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

In the above video, YouTuber Dave2D details how he came across the invaluable images, and proceeds to analyse what we can see.

The main news is that there will be four Hasselblad-branded rear cameras on the device, with two large lenses of similar sizes complemented by two much smaller snappers. The screen will not lie completely flat, but will curve at the edges instead; these are both differences that will distinguish it from the “standard” OnePlus 9.

Turning the phone on reveals that it’s capable of a stunning QHD+ display (meaning 3120×1440 pixels), and that it can run at 120Hz, for super-smooth scrolling. The technical specifications list 11GB RAM, but there’s no confirmation of the processor; we still strongly suspect that the Snapdragon 888 will be employed for this model. A brief foray into the camera app reveals the introduction of 3.3x zoom and tilt-shift photography.

From what we’ve seen, the OnePlus 9 looks like an impressive bit of kit, and that’s just as well because it has some large shoes to fill. In our review of the OnePlus 8 Pro, we reserved particular praise for its muscular processing power, its entrancing screen, and even its versatile camera system, which has historically been a weak spot for the manufacturer. Here’s hoping that the next generation is another step up.