OnePlus 8 Pro 5G: Save £200 with fantastic Black Friday deal

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is a brilliant all-round performer that was already great value for money – with this Black Friday price drop, it’s a no-brainer!

OnePlus is a brand renowned for high quality hardware at a reasonable price – so when it’s top-class flagship has a price cut of £200, you know you need to get move quickly to take advantage of this great deal!

Deal: Save £200 on the OnePlus 8 Pro – now £699 on Amazon

We reckon this is one of the most powerful phones you can buy today, certainly when it comes down to what Android has to offer. This beast packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and OnePlus’ stripped-down OxygenOS software to ensure speediness that should satisfy any power users.

And it’s not just the internals that run smoothly; the screen on this phone is super smooth, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and on top of that it’s very bright, detailed and sharp. Make no mistake, this mesmerising screen is one of the very best around.

The camera offers a versatile experience, with a high-quality 48-megapixel main snapper – along with a zoom lens, an ultrawide camera, and a colour filter sensor – and there are plenty of handy features that help you get the best out of your shooting experience.

If your priorities are the power and the screen of your phone – say if you’re a keen gamer or an incorrigible Netflix binge-watcher – then this phone is a fantastic choice for a fantastic price.