Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV or Pixel 4a 5G: What are you most excited for at Google Launch Night In?

The Google Launch Night In is almost upon us and we are set to get some new phones, smart home tech and a reimagined Chromecast device. Google’s struggled to keep the lid on some key Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G details, here’s what we’re expecting from those phones and more. Be sure to cast your vote on what you’re most excited about.

The Google Pixel is going through a (rather confusing) transition this year, moving from an all-out flagship to a more mid-range contender. The advent of 5G is also led to some (equally confusing) Pixel 4a phones. Nevertheless, this will likely all be forgiven if Google nails the devices and, given the quality of the recent Pixel 4a, we’re pretty excited for them.

Google Launch Night In isn’t all about phones, however, there’s some Nest and Chromecast goodness too. If you’re in the US, you can actually pick up these two devices in some stores already – for some reason. But, in the rest of the world, they remain unrevealed and unreleased.

The devices we are talking about are Google Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV. The former is set to be a taller and more audio-focused edition of the Google Nest Mini while the latter finally brings an interface to the Chromecast lineup.

We’ll have all the details post-launch but, for now, take a look at all the products and vote on the device you are most excited for. If you want to watch the event live, Google has you covered:

Tune in from 🏡 or on the go📱. Either way, see you on September 30th 7PM BST at https://t.co/M3UmonuarZ #LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/soubMCD2Bh — Google UK (@GoogleUK) September 28, 2020

Read this: Check out our Google Pixel 4a Recombu review

Google Pixel 5

Pixel 5 is set to reimagine what Google’s premiere phone is. The new phone is set to abandon sporting the best-of-the-best Snapdragon processor and, instead, go for the widely popular mid-range Snapdragon 765G (via WinFuture) – currently featuring on OnePlus Nord and more.

Google’s new flagship is also set to stick at 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 1080p display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Perhaps most striking is the expected design, which is looking awfully similar to Pixel 4a.

It has already been leaked but, cause so many of you asked me to share my own, this is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as #Pixel5. 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/hYFls0hQAJ pic.twitter.com/bpDYfuUTfT — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 21, 2020

The differences include a material that looks more textured than its cheaper predecessor and a dual-camera setup. The full package is expected to come in Green or Black with a cost of around £599 come launch.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

If you thought Pixel 5 was a bit of a weird device with its fairly rudimentary tweaks to set it apart from Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G is here to top that in some interesting ways.

First off, there’s the price. Google VP of Product Management Brian Rakowski confirmed it would start at $499 in the US. Pixel 4a was priced at £349 in the UK, somewhat unfairly matching up with a $349 US price. So, we are expecting a £499 price in the UK – which seems like quite a hefty bump for 5G.

Here it is! The larger #Google #Pixel5XL based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions. Enjoy guys! Thanks to my partners at @pigtou_ – https://t.co/pt9mWECxtO p.s. some details still unconfirmed but my source is pretty sure we will see this design released soon pic.twitter.com/bi8QMzmdGv — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) July 7, 2020

The extra price seems like it may also come from some slightly different specs to the 4G Pixel 4a. Pixel 4a 5G is set to sport the same Snapdragon 765G processor as Pixel 5 – a big change from the 730G on the regular model. The 5G version is also expected to have a larger 6.2-inch display and 3885mAh battery, as opposed to the 5.8-inch and 3140mah cell on Pixel 4a.

Chromecast with Google TV

Google is finally making a move that has seemed pretty obvious for years, combining its TV platform with Chromecast. There’s been plenty of speculation over the name, from Nest branding to its code name Sabrina, but Google’s gone with the most simple yet wordy solution.

Chromecast with Google TV will let you log into all your favourite streaming services and use them to your heart’s content without any need for a phone. One app that is reported to be notably absent is Google’s own Stadia game streaming platform. It’s absent seems a strange one and we’d be baffled if it didn’t crop up eventually.

The new streaming device is being sold for $49.99 in the US so we’re expecting us unlucky folk in the UK to have to fork out £49.99 upon release.

Google Nest Audio

We’re also expecting Google to offer some love to its audiophile fans at the Launch Night In event, with a new Google Nest Audio smart speaker.

The current information on this device all comes from a lucky US redditor who has already got their hands on the device. The new Nest Audio has the appearance of a significantly taller Google Nest Mini and offers touch controls like its smaller sibling.

As far as the audio quality, the redditor says: “highs are super clear and crisp, lows are remarkably delicate and defined whereas heavy bass items seem to have definition rather than just heavy output.”

The device cost the shrewd US citizen $99.99 and, as is the way with Google, we’re expecting to have to pay £99.99 in the UK. Details remain quite thin on the ground for this device, so we’ll have to wait for the big event for full details.

That’s the end of your swift journey through the Recombu preview of Google’s Launch Night In, but don’t go yet. Make sure to cast your vote below on the product you’re most excited for: