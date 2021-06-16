Porsche 911 GT3 Touring edition looks like a driver’s dream

This Touring version of the track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 is available with manual transmission and ditches the giant spoiler.

The Porsche 911 GT3 has been unveiled, and boasts modifications that make it look like a road driver’s dream. First of all it’s got a six-speed manual gearbox, and secondly the enormous fixed wing on the rear has been swapped out for a smaller automatically extending version which is otherwise concealed. These touches help distinguish it from its pure racing sibling, to being a luxury performance car that looks good and has the capabilities to match.

A 6-speed manual GT sports gearbox, authentic track-bred chassis and emotive 510PS normally-aspirated flat-six engine combine to deliver driving enjoyment. For the first time, the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is available as a no-cost option. #911GT3TouringPackage pic.twitter.com/TSYrSMZC4a — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) June 16, 2021

Aside from these modifications, the Touring version of the Porsche 911 GT3 is very similar to its track counterpart, boasting all the power you’ll need with 470Nm of torque and therefore offering plenty of heft even at its minimum weight of 1418kg. Able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and with an impressive top speed of 320km/h (199mph), this car might not be purpose-built for the track but it would certainly be more than capable of acquitting itself well in a time trial.

Top Gear Magazine quotes Andreas Preuninger as saying that the new vehicle is “for the driver who… wants to clandestinely drive a GT car”, a statement which can’t help but remind me of this clip from The Dark Knight when Bruce Wayne chooses a “subtle” alternative to the Batmobile, in the form of a Lamborghini Murcielago:

Let’s be clear; there’s nothing subtle or clandestine about the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring and that’s a good thing. Because if you’re going to spend at least £127,820 on a high performance sports car, the very last thing you’ll want to do is to slip by unnoticed.