PS5 pricing revealed – but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the UK release

Sony has finally revealed when we’ll be able to get our mitts on its next-gen PS5 console and how much it will cost.

During a heavily anticipated virtual showcase packed with game reveals, Sony finally handed us that little nugget of information we’d been waiting for – the price of the futuristic-looking console.

You’ll be able to bag the PS5 for £449.99 or the PS5 Digital Edition for £359.99. We can see a lot of people going for that cheaper discless version, which brings you all the same features but forces you to go completely digital. If you’ve got a good internet connection and aren’t fussed about buying games physically or playing back 4K discs it could be a smart move.

We’ve also found out when the console will hit shelves, and the wait isn’t too long. If you’re in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand or South Korea then you’ll be able to get your next-gen PS5 on November 12. The rest of the world, including, the UK, will have to hold out a week more until November 17.

Sony has tweeted that pre-orders will be open from tomorrow (Sep17) at select retailers.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Along with console price and release date, the event showcased a number of launch titles for the system and a barrage of games that are coming soon after launch. At launch, it looks like we’ll be getting Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the highly-anticipated Demon’s Soul remake while we also saw trailers for Resident Evil Village and a Harry Potter game called Hogwarts Legacy.

We also got a glimpse of a campaign mission for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and rounding things off was a very short teaser for the next God of War game, which is coming in 2021.

Overall, a pretty impressive showing.