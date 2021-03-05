Recombeers: BBC Three’s grand return to TV and reading your meanest comments

Happy Friday folks! We’ve all made it to the end of the week and that can only mean one thing – there’s a brand new episode of Recombeers to feast your eyes on.

Back by popular demand from the bearded community, Staff Writer Peter Phelps joins yours truly in discussing all the biggest happenings from the last week. Of course, to stay hydrated for this week’s episode, I dabble with a 0.5% Adnams Ghost Ship – which for the record is pretty darn tasty for a low alcohol pale ale – while Peter sips on the classic Dead Pony Club from Brewdog.

The top story of the week (and the obvious winner) is that BBC Three is coming back from the dead… sort of. BBC Three has technically existed as an online-exclusive channel since 2016, but now the service will return to the terrestrial plane from whence it started. You can thank the success of shows like Normal People and Fleabag for the U-turn, the likes of which have gone on to be global hits.

The loser of the week is two-fold, being both Apple and Apple fans over the recent rumour suggesting that the iPhone SE 5G won’t be making an appearance until 2022. From Apple’s point of view, this is problematic as the phone will need to have a serious upgrade involved to make the two-year wait justifiable, and any fans who were hoping that Apple’s return to an affordable handset might be a yearly occurrence will no doubt be disappointed.

For our Show and Tell segment, we finally get to dive into the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which could be one of the year’s top affordable phones to beat. The handset has some impressive features on paper, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, and you can expect a full review in due course.

From my ever-growing pile of tech, I show off the Mighty Vibe (partially at least, but you can expect a full unboxing soon). Something of a modern-day iPod shuffle, the Mighty Vibe lets you download songs and podcasts from Spotify and Amazon Music so that you can leave your phone at home when out for a run.

The real gem of this week’s episode however is our chance to read out your meanest comments – some of which had us laughing on the outside (and crying on the inside). If you want to see your comment read in a future episode of Recombeers then do let your thoughts be known in the comments section of our videos.

To that end, any and all subscriptions to our channel go a long way in helping to keep the lights on at Recombu, so your ongoing support is always appreciated.