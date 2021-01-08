Recombeers: Excitement for the Galaxy S21 and attempting Dry January

Welcome back Recombeers fans! How’s that hangover treating you? Hopefully all that New Year’s Eve binge drinking is just a distant memory as we’re back with a new episode to talk about what’s kicking off in 2021.

With this being January, I made the sensible decision of swapping to a cheeky non-alcoholic beer with Doom Bar Zero, but now that we’re all in our third national lockdown, I don’t see this year’s Dry January going according to plan at all.

Recombu’s very-own Editor, Alastair Stevenson, must’ve known what was coming because this week he coincidentally ‘misplaced’ his non-alcoholic booze and had to settle for a full-bodied Argentinian Malbec. What a shame.

Still, even though we’re only a few days into 2021 there has been no shortage of high-profile tech stories to dive into, with this week’s biggest highlight being the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date.

You’ll have to watch this week’s episode to find out when that date is, but let’s just say that it’s a far sight sooner than we would have expected, and could signal a completely new strategy for how Samsung takes its competition to task throughout 2021.

This isn’t the only event to look forward to either, with the annual CES convention (now online-only) officially kicking off next week. We’ll have a lot more to say about the event as products get announced, so stay tuned to Recombu – and our sister site Trusted Reviews – to catch the news as it happens.

Things aren’t much quieter for our patented Show and Tell section either, as I come prepared with not one, but two fitness trackers to rant about: the Fitbit Versa 3 and Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. For you gamers out there, Al discusses his time testing the highly priced but superbly premium Audeze Penrose gaming headphones.

