Recombeers: The continuing battle of Joy-Con drift and surviving Dry January

Hold on to your beverages folks, the first month of 2021 is almost at an end but we have a brand new episode of Recombeers to tie a neat little bow on the whole thing.

This week I’ve been joined by Recombu’s Almighty Overseer, Alastair Stevenson, and while I’m stuck nursing an (admittedly delicious) Erdinger Alkoholfrei, Al rubs my continued attempts to stay true to Dry January in my face by necking a frosty can of Brewdog’s iconic Punk IPA.

As one of the first people to be burned by Joy-Con drift, I can’t tell you how eager I was to discuss the news about Nintendo’s run in with the European Consumer Organisation. Given that this issue has been an ongoing problem for years, and one that Nintendo has yet to truly fix, the upcoming investigation over Joy-Con drift could be just the thing to finally force the company’s hand and sort out this mess.

On the other side of the equation, it was Philips’ announcement that Mini LED technology would be coming to its 2021 TVs that caught Al’s attention. If you’ve kept your ear to the ground on this one, then you’ll already know that Mini LED technology stands as the next big rival to OLEDs, by offering similarly precise colouring and a much higher peak brightness. Let’s just say that for home cinema aficionados, Mini LED will be the next big breakthrough to keen an eye on.

Given that Al’s still knee deep in his review for the Oppo Watch, this week’s Show and Tell segment was a tad lob sided, but having just reviewed Control Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch, and the premium-level LG Tone Free FN7 earbuds, there was still plenty to talk about.

If you enjoy this week’s episode then please do smash the like button (extra points given for literal smashing) and maybe even give the subscribe button a cheeky click as well. As always, if you have something to say about tech, Recombu or even our choice of beers, then drop us a line in the comments section and we might just read yours out in a future episode.