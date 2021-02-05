Recombeers: You put your Bebo in, you take your Bezos out (and you shake it all about)

Happy Friday folks! What better way to ring in the weekend than by kicking back and watching the latest episode of tech nerds getting drunk Recombeers?

Recombu’s very own Editor and resident Chang-beer drinker, Alastair Stevenson, heads up this week’s show and he’s joined once again by everyone’s favourite ex-Recombu staffer and current Tech Spurt (spurter?) Chris Barraclough.

Showing off his love for everything frosty and in a can, Chris comes armed with a juicy little number from Tiny Rebel, a company known for its rather off-the-wall flavours including a jam doughnut beer and a marshmallow porter.

This week’s episode addresses two huge announcements that we honestly never expected to see gracing our headlines. Starting with Mr Amazon himself, Jeff Bezos has decided to step down from his post as CEO, letting Andy Jassy take the reigns as he shifts into the ‘Executive Chairman’ role.

On the other end of the spectrum, ol’ Zuckerberg should start cashing in his Facebook stock ASAP because Bebo’s making a comeback. You read that right, the once dominating social media site that became absolutely trounced by Facebook and Twitter is going to take another stab at things, with the site’s co-founder Michael Birch stating that he wants to improve the very fabric of social media as we know it. Heck, if he can find a way to stop all these Twitter-bots from harassing me, then I’m all ears.

For this week’s Show and Tell, Alastair gets a chance to detail his first impressions of the new Razer Wolverine V2 gaming controller. Designed specifically with PC and Xbox gamers in mind, this piece of kit is one of the most ergonomic gaming controllers on the market (not to mention that classic green and black style that Razer is so well known for).

You’ll have to watch the full episode to know more about what Alastair and Chris have been talking about this week, but rest assured, they do take the time to address your YouTube comments (even the snarky ones). If you want your thoughts to be read out in the next episode, then be sure to get the creative juices flowing in the comment section.

