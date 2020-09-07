UK tech site Recombu is back with a new publisher and all-star team of tech journalists.

We’ve relaunched under TrustedReviews.com’s new ownership and will be covering all the latest tech news, reviews and deals, but with a few new additions.

Product reviews will be unscored with the best buys highlighted as “Gold” purchases and the true best-of-the-best getting the hallowed “Platinum” badge.

Best ofs will be reader voted, letting our stellar community of readers decide which of your products they’re most excited about.

The site will be run by editor Alastair Stevenson, who’ll be backed up by deputy editor Max Parker, buyers guide editor Thomas Deehan and reviews and evergreen writer Adam Speight.

Commercial queries will be handled by commercial director Chris Walsh. You can get in touch with us using the below email addresses.

Chris.walsh@trustedreviews.com

Also, make sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for all the latest updates.

Recombu was founded in 2009 as a mobile news, reviews and comparison site by Jamie Harwood and Andrew Lim as part of UK Web Media.

Since launching the site has been home to an all-star team of writers and videographers behind it, including former Top Gear host Rory Reid and YouTube “TechSpurt”, Chris Barraclough.