Rolls-Royce claims to have created the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle

The Spirit of Innovation aeroplane may be the fastest-ever all-electric vehicle, according to tests performed by Rolls-Royce.

Electric vehicles aren’t just taking to the roads in increasing numbers, but also to the skies — and Rolls-Royce claims to have produced that fastest all-electric plane ever built.

The Spirit of Innovation clocked a top speed of 623 km/h (387.4 mph) during a series of test runs, and also registered the following records:

555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 kilometres

532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometres

Ascent to 3000 metres in 202 seconds

These have been sent to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) for verification, and once certified they will stand as significant improvements over previous results in this field, and an encouraging sign for the future of electric aviation.

You can watch the plane in action in the video below:

Warren East, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, said, “Staking the claim for the all-electric world-speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce… Following the world’s focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea.”

The Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said, “Rolls-Royce’s revolutionary Spirit of Innovation aircraft is yet more proof of the UK’s enviable credentials when it comes to innovation. This record will show the potential of electric flight and help to unlock the technologies that could make it part of everyday life. The government is proud to back projects like this to leverage the private investment necessary to unlock cleaner, greener aircraft which will allow people to fly as they do now, but in a way that cuts emissions.”