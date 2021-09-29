Rolls-Royce ushers in a new era with the announcement of its first fully-electric car

The prestige car company has announced an all-electric vehicle, the first of many more, which takes an all-new model name. But what will it look like?

Rolls-Royce, the automobile brand that is a byword for luxury and class, has announced its very first all-electric vehicle, which will be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2023.

This is just the first phase in a revolution for the marque, whose cars will all become electric-powered from the year 2030 and onwards.

In order to mark this significant shift in the company’s history, Roll-Royce has decided to choose a new name for the model: Spectre.

The name goes nicely with those of previous models in the series, such as Phantom and Ghost, though eyebrows will surely be raised at its announcement in the same week the latest Bond film No Time To Die is unveiled, in which the villainous organisation shares the same name.

While we’ve got the new name, the new look has proven more elusive. Images shared by the brand on social media show a mystery vehicle covered in a quote by co-founder Charles Rolls that reads “Strive for perfection in everything you do. Take the best that exists and make it better. When it does not exist, design it.” Based on that, we can only presume that the appearance is yet to be finalised but may also mark another radical shift for the esteemed company.

However it is another, prophetic quote said by Charles Rolls back in 1900 that seemed most fitting for the occasion: “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”

The UK aims to ban the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2030, and so in the years ahead Rolls-Royce’s electric vehicles will face competition from existing electric brands such as Tesla and even fellow British luxury marques such as Jaguar, whose range will be all-electric by 2025.