Samsung unveils new folding phones, smartwatches, and true wireless headphones

Samsung revealed a whole host of glittering new tech at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, from wearables to foldables.

At a fully packed Unpacked event, Samsung has shown off all its latest and greatest products, including smartwatches and smartphones. Here are the specs and features for the new devices so you’re all up to speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung’s premium foldable device has seen significant changes, from the introduction of an under-display camera beneath the 7.6-inch main screen that it 29% brighter yet more energy efficient, to a much-improved cover screen that now has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The S-Pen, previously a hallmark of the now-abandoned Note series, returns as a stylus accessory for this device.

There’s more of a focus than ever on multi-tasking with the introduction of Multi-Window and Taskbar software features.

Price and Availability: Pre-order from August 11, general sale from August 27. Starting price is £1,599 (256GB), rising to £1,699 (512GB).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Flip has also received some upgrades and is available in a dizzying array of colours: Cream, Lavender, Green and Phantom Black, Grey, White and Light Pink.

The new cover screen is four times larger than that of its predecessor, so you can do so much more with the device without having to open it up. There are more options for taking pictures too, with Flex mode and Quick Shot introduced for convenience, while this device’s screen has also been upgraded to 120Hz.

Price and Availability: Pre-order from August 11, general sale from August 27. Starting price is £949 (128GB), rising to £999 (256GB).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

There are two smartwatches in this series, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, with the latter being the larger and more premium of the two though many features are shared by both.

The software is notable, with these devices being the first ever to run “Wear OS powered by Samsung”, an operating system that claims to provide the best of Samsung’s own-brand Tizen software with the best of Google’s offering.

Internals have been significantly upgraded with this series: there’s a 20% faster CPU, 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation. The battery life lasts for a maximum of 40 hours.

Price and Availability: Pre-order from August 11, general sale from August 27. Starting price for the Galaxy Watch 4 is £249, and for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is £349.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung’s true wireless earbuds are smaller and lighter than their predecessors, and boast enhanced Active Noise Cancellation that can be adjusted depending on the level of ambient noise.

The earbuds will be available in four colours: Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender.

Price and Availability: Pre-orders start from from August 11 while general sales start on August 27, at a price of £139.