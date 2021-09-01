Samsung’s new prototype phone folds twice — but is it just double the trouble?

Samsung has unveiled a prototype smartphone that folds not once, but twice. But is it twice as good, or twice as flawed?

Fresh off the launch of its third generation of foldables, including the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is hardly resting on its laurels; instead, it has unveiled a new concept phone that folds in two places rather than just one.

Check it out in this video:

Unfortunately the video doesn’t show the device actually being folded or interacted with, but we can still see its curvature on full display in an S-shape as it rests on its stand, while image pass to-and-fro across the screen.

Opinion: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just another foldable flop

The new format is unlikely to win over the hearts and minds of people who are already sceptical of the foldable concept, but if you’re fully on board with the idea of flexible phones then this is surely the next big step in its evolution.

The double-folding screen unleashes a much bigger screen that seems to be a far more suitable aspect ratio for watching video content, though there are a few potential problems that could bedevil the Samsung Flex In & Out (as it is currently called).

For one thing, the way it folds will make the device considerably thicker than even current Fold phones, which could be fairly unwieldy for when you’re trying to cram it in your pockets. On top of that, it seems that it could be more vulnerable to being broken due to all the extra moving parts.

Either way, it’s likely to be years before this device hits the market (if it ever does), so hopefully Samsung will have ironed out any wrinkles by then — possibly literally, seeing as the foldable screen’s creases are still vexingly visible.