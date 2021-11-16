Save £40 on Apple AirPods Pro earbuds with this fantastic deal

Grab yourself a pair of Apple’s premium true wireless earbuds — and the MagSafe charging case — for a bargain price just before Black Friday.

It’s rare to see Apple’s premium products available at a considerable discount, but that’s exactly what we’ve found with this deal that’s sure to be a big hit with Apple-addicted audiophiles. With a saving of £40, you can now buy a pair of AirPods Pro true wireless headphones and their dedicated charging case for £199 thanks to this exciting offer.

DEAL: Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for £199

The AirPods Pro are the premium edition of Apple’s true wireless earbuds, and so you get all the bells and whistles you could hope for in this package. Active Noise Cancellation works well to cut out distracting sounds in the background, while the buds sit gentle inside your ear — and the software can even tell you if you need to use a different size of silicon tip to be more comfortable.

The audio quality is very good but not the best in class (that honour would likely go to the Sony WF-1000XM4), and likewise the battery life is reliable but not exceptional, generally packing 4.5 hours with ANC enabled. They recharge in the supplied MagSafe case, which can deliver 24 hours of playback in total. We’d only advise against buying these if you’re an Android user, because then you’d miss out on the seamless integration this product offers with the rest of Apple’s ecosystem of devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and iMacs.

If you want the very best of Apple’s true wireless audio capabilities, then don’t hesitate to snap up this deal that sees a welcome £40 saving on these stylish, comfortable, and strong performing earbuds.