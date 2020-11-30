Scalpers have stocked up on more PS5 consoles than actual retailers

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a new PS5 console without luck, here’s one reason for your troubles – and it’s enough to make you want to rage quit.

When the PS5 was launched in the UK on November 19, and that predictably led to a massive rush of customers hoping to lay their hands on the console. But there were wide-ranging stock issues at most major retailers within hours of the console appearing online.

One of the reasons for that was the unscrupulous scalpers who, with the aid of bots, jumped in and bought as many as they could order, all with the purpose of raising the price and making fortune from desperate gamers suffering from FOMO.

Now, groups such as CrepChiefNotify are reportedly sitting pretty with as many as 3,500 consoles, all while official retailers remain empty-handed. In the meantime, we expect those units to be sold for far higher prices than they would go for on the high street, and so we’d advise you to steer clear and wait for stocks to be replenished (no matter how painful the waitmy be). Fortunately, Sony has confirmed that more consoles will be on the way.

Over on our sister-site, Trusted Reviews, the console was awarded 4.5 stars out of 5, and was praised for the power of its hardware, the easy-to-use interface, and its tempting line-up of launch titles. It’s hardly surprising that the PS5 is thought to have had the most successful launch in video game history, but if you’ve still yet to buy one then at least rest assured that it will be worth the wait in the end.