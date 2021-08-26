Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

Being just its second set of true wireless headphones, has the renowned audio brand Sennheiser produced a real winner with the Momentum True Wireless 2?

What we love — Great sound quality, comfortable fit, and a decent feature set

These Sennheiser earbuds are smart though not particularly distinctive, with a notably lightweight design (at just 6g), but most importantly they are highly ergonomic. Sitting neatly inside your ear, there’s little chance they fall out as the seal is highly efficient, and the touch capacitive panels on the outside are very responsive when you want to make a change with minimal input.

The smooth sound is brilliantly balanced, providing plenty of detailed texture and support across the spectrum of frequencies. While you might quibble about which true wireless headphones offer the best audio, this pair certainly is in the conversation.

The associated app handily gives plenty of customisation options for the various features on offer, such as voice prompts, touch contols, and the equaliser.

What we don’t like — A few noise cancelling imperfections, and a high price

While these earbuds do offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) it is fairly light-touch in its application, reducing passing traffic noises and other distractions but not eliminating it completely. However, the effect on battery life is fairly deleterious, running it down a lot faster than when it is not employed (which will give you a maximum 7 hour usage period, while the case stores 3 full charges in total).

On top of that, they are a pricey pair of earbuds at £279 so they’re not recommended if you’re searching for something cheap and cheerful.

Verdict

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are an excellent choice for their brilliant audio quality and excellent ergonomics. You’ll have to pay a decent whack for this premium experience, and the ANC is on the lighter side, but these are among the best true wireless headphones that money can buy.