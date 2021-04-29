Should you install iOS 14.5? Here are the new features coming to iPhone, including game controller support

Apple’s latest mobile operating system is now available, and here we’ve collated the new goodies it offers so you can decide whether to download it.

iOS 14.5 Release Date

iOS 14.5 was released on Monday 26 April, with the new software making its debut just days after the brand’s exciting new hardware was unveiled at the Apple Spring Loaded Event.

How to download iOS 14.5

If you want to get the latest Apple operating system, first make sure your device is compatible (any iPhone that can run iOS will run it) and then back up your files.

To get the new operating system, go into Settings > General > Software Update. The option should appear to download the iOS 14.5, in which case, simply press ‘Download and Install’. If it’s not there, just be patient and try again in a day or two; sometimes there can be delays to the roll out among certain devices. The installation process shouldn’t take very long, and your iPhone will soon be up and running again.

What’s new about iOS 14.5?

There are some great new features coming to iOS 14.5, and here’s a list of our top picks:

Face ID while wearing a mask (…as long as you’ve got an Apple Watch)

An irritating side-effect of having to wear a mask is that your smartphone’s facial recognition technology no longer works, meaning you have to use your fingerprint or even the old-fashioned PIN number to get in. But with this update — as long your Apple Watch is running WatchOS 7.4 — you can unlock your phone with its help, while the phone only scans your eyes.

AirTags support

The much-awaited location-tracking devices finally launched at Apple’s Spring Loaded event, allowing you to keep tabs on your prized possessions. Well, as long as you download iOS 14.5 that is. Once installed, you can use the Precision Finding feature to track your AirTags reliably.

Console controller support

With iOS 14.5 on board, you can use the controller for the PS5‘s DualSense controller or the controller from the Xbox Series X with your iPhone for precision gaming.

New emojis

As is customary, there’s a new set of emojis for you use, including a revamped syringe that contains a transparent liquid rather than blood, so that you can reference vaccinations. The headphones emoji has also been updated to resemble the AirPods Max.

Improved privacy controls

iOS 14.5 will be Apple’s most secure operating system yet, as you have to opt-in to allow apps to track you, rather than it just being the default. To the surprise of nobody, Facebook is particularly unhappy about this change — but it’s a victory for consumer privacy rights. This is probably the single best reason to download the new software.