Snap up the perfect Christmas present with this amazing Instax SQ1 Black Friday deal

The Instax SQ1 is a neat little instant camera that’s perfect for capturing memories with friends, and it’s now had a big Black Friday price cut.

Just in time for Christmas, the Instax SQ1 has been slashed in price – once £119.99, you can now get it for only £99.99. It’s a deal that’s difficult to resist, especially if you’ve got a friend with a passion for photography.

Deal: Instax SQ1 now only £99.99 from Amazon

This instant camera is very stylishly designed, and is available in three attractive but understated shades: Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White. Fortunately it’s very easy and intuitive to use, even for taking selfies, so you can grab it and go as soon as you get it.

We found the photos to be very appealing, benefitting from auto-exposure, and being produced in nice dimensions for display or keeping as souvenirs. There also different film types available for the camera, including a black and white option. One of the few drawbacks is that you’ll need batteries to operate it, so bear that in mind when you buy.

This cute instant camera would make a great present for anyone looking to preserve some memories in a stylish way. The reduction in price makes it even more affordable, and it’s so simple to use that you can get going right away.