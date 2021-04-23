Someone tricked a Tesla into driving completely unmanned

A Tesla Model Y has been made to operate without anyone in the driving seat, as the autopilot can apparently be “easily tricked”.

The American magazine Consumer Reports has found that a Tesla Model Y can be tricked into running autopilot without anyone at the driver’s seat. Tesla have previously said that Autopilot requires a “fully attentive driver”, and that the system “enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel”.

The below video demonstrates how this should work:

However, after several successful attempts to get the car driving around the test track without a person behind the wheel, Consumer Report’s auto testing director Jake Fisher said: “In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn’t tell if there was a driver there at all. It was a bit frightening when we realized how easy it was to defeat the safeguards, which we proved were clearly insufficient.”

This news comes just days after two fatalities were recorded following a Tesla collision in Texas, where the BBC report that the police believe nobody was in the driving seat.

Your research as a private individual is better than professionals @WSJ!



Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD.



Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disputes the claim, as shown in the above tweet, but this new investigation from Consumer Reports will only sharpen the focus on the safety concerns of Tesla cars, and self-driving cars as a whole.