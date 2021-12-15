Sonic the Hedgehog game is making its way onto all Tesla cars, according to Elon Musk

All Tesla drivers will soon be able to play a Sonic the Hedgehog game on their cars, according to the company’s eccentric CEO Elon Musk.

What could possibly make you more likely to buy a Tesla car? No, forget about cheaper prices — how does the ability to play Sonic the Hedgehog sound? Soon all Tesla drivers will be able to do just that, following an announcement on Twitter from no less than Elon Musk himself:

Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021

Responding to a Bernie Sanders meme that the had tweeted almost a month earlier and evokes the franchise’s adversary Doctor Eggman, Musk announced “Sonic the Hedgehog game coming to all Teslas!”

The game in question is the original entry in the series, which first made its appearance way back in 1991 on the Sega Genesis but has since been adapted for many different platforms before finally being added to Tesla Arcade. According to the company, you need only attach a USB controller in order to play — oh, and make sure that you’re not driving at the time.

There are several video games currently available to play onboard your Tesla, including Sky Force Reloaded, Solitaire, and The Battle of Polytopia, but car safety campaigners have voiced concern that it is possible to play these while the vehicle is in motion.

When the new Tesla Model S was unveiled, Musk hinted that The Witcher 3 would be a playable title on the car’s impressive console, which boasts 10 teraflops of power. However, we’re still waiting for that to come to pass.