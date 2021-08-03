Sony spoilsports have nixed this terrifically tasteless McDonald’s PS5 controller

A McDonald’s-themed console controller that was made without permission from Sony has been cancelled after the brand stepped in to stop it.

Some things are just plain bad; take McDonald’s food, for instance. But some things are so bad that you can’t help but admire their sheer audacity in continuing to exist, and this PS5 controller featuring a cartoonish Big Mac and fries falls into this latter category (along with cult classic Sharknado, and my haircut). Just feast your eyes on this thing of bewitching beauty:

nothing will bring me more sadness than knowing somewhere out there is a cancelled McDonalds PS5 controller 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/zGduKtaO6U — Party Killer (@PartyKiIler) August 2, 2021

Honestly, who could ever have thought that something made by McDonald’s could have been lacking in taste?

Yet shortly after this controller was announced as part of the fiftieth anniversary celebrations of McDonald’s in Australia, it was suddenly withdrawn. Despite the fast food giant having offered the products as prizes in a competition, it seems that nobody from the company had actually bothered to ask Sony’s permission in advance. The Japanese tech giant must have felt as if it had woken up to find that someone had repainted their house in garish colours during the dead of night.

McDonald’s was forced to backtrack on its idea, and issued the following statement: “Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused… Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.”

Of course the news met with a (Mc)flurry of disappointment online, where fans of the fast food mourned the accessory that was announced but never realised. But hey, if you just want something that looks like McDonald’s food and would taste like plastic then I’m sure that you could find plenty of other choices with a visit to one of the famous restaurants with the Golden Arches.