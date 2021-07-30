Sony WF-1000XM4 Review

If you’re in the market for some true wireless headphones, you’ll surely consider the Sony WF-1000XM4. Is their performance worth the price?

What we love — Brilliant sound quality and noise cancellation, along with excellent design

There is simply no finer-sounding true wireless headphone on the market right now than the Sony WF-1000XM4; if you want the best, here it is. With performance at least as good as many premium full-sized headphones, you’ll be blown away by the high fidelity and audio mastery across the whole spectrum of frequencies.

Noise cancelling is also excellent (although they are perhaps bested by the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds), and you’ll get 8 hours of battery life with this feature enabled or 12 hours with it switched off.

When it comes to design, these earbuds are relatively small and subtle in appearance, and fit into the ear with a good, reliable seal that means you could wear them even when you’re out for a run without fear of them slipping out.

What we don’t like — Expensive, and call quality can dip in busy areas

If you want the best then you’ll have to pay for it, and at £250 these little earbuds are far from cheap. You may well judge them to be worth that price, but nonetheless it’s a considerable sum to fork out.

One of the few flaws we detected was with regard to call quality; if you’re standing in a busy street, the earbuds may struggle against heavy background noise.

Verdict

These earbuds offer truly fantastic audio performance that is yet to be bettered by any other true wireless rivals. Noise cancellation is very well executed, and the slimmed down design is both easy to wear and still packs a decent punch of battery life. The downside is the cost, and slightly underwhelming call quality, but aside from that it’s hard to dispute that these are the kings of true wireless headphones.