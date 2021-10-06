Sony will discontinue PayPal and credit card payments for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita

Sony has quietly announced that it will make it impossible to pay via your credit card or PayPal for the PlayStation 3 or PS Vita, moving them a step closer to obsolescence.

Though the gaming world’s attention was focused on the PS5, back in March this year some longtime PlayStation fans were put in a panic when the news was announced that the online store for the PS Vita, the brand’s portable console from 2011, was set to close. Following howls of anguish and outrage, Sony reversed course — but now it seems that a similar policy is being pursued by the back door.

As reported by Kotaku, Sony will make it impossible to pay directly via credit or debit card or PayPal on the PlayStation for either the PlayStation 3 or the PS Vita. However, that doesn’t mean that the store will be completely closed down.

As stated in the official announcement, you can still pay for new purchases as follows:

To buy digital content for your PS3 console or PS Vita system, you must first add sufficient funds to your wallet on PlayStation Store. You can add funds by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card, using a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other available payment methods via a desktop computer, mobile device, a PS4 console or a PS5 console.

The PlayStation Vita is especially beloved for having been the last portable console that Sony has released to date. While these days the Nintendo Switch rules that particular roost, a dedicated fanbase still exists for the Vita and will no doubt be disappointed to hear what seems to be another death knell for the device, despite its brief reprieve earlier in the year.