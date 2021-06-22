Sony’s premium true wireless earbuds see £90 price slash on Amazon Prime Day

Sony WF-1000XM3 bluetooth headphones are on offer thanks to Amazon Prime Day, and this is one deal that audiophiles will not want to miss out on.

If you love listening to your favourite music on the go, but hate dealing with tangled cables, then we’ve got just the deal for you with this great £90 saving on the excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds.

DEAL: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for £129.99

Sony has long maintained a sparkling reputation for its audio products, and these subtle in-ear headphones are no exception. With a comfortable and stable fit in your ear, they don’t look too obtrusive, but the performance the deliver will blow you away.

From the moment you press play you’ll realise that these are simply among the very best headphones of their type, capable of playing any genre not just with aplomb but also with a sense of nuance and refinement that is rare to find. Noise cancellation is also executed very well, and if you want to make any adjustments to the sound then the app makes a brilliant companion piece to the hardware.

Battery life is strong too; with noise cancellation enabled, each charge will give you six hours of stamina (and the case gives you enough energy for four charges), while with this feature turned off you’ll get eight hours straight before recharging.

One minor flaw is that Adaptive Sound Control, which adjusts the audio depending on where you are, can be irritatingly intrusive as it introduces itself with a ‘ping’ sound. However, this can easily be switched off if you prefer.

To snap up these superb Sony headphones, first make sure that you’ve subscribed to Amazon Prime, and then click the link above to take you through to the product page, where the £90 discount can be accessed.