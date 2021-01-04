Sorry Doctor Who fans, it looks like Jodie Whittaker is quitting the TARDIS

Fans of the classic sci-fi series may be in for disappointment as rumours indicate that the lead actor will relinquish the role – but who will be next to take up the mantle?

According to The Mirror, Jodie Whittaker is set to leave the title role of Doctor Who this autumn when the series recommences. Fans have given the rumour credence, as it comes from the same source that predicted the departure of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in the latest special episode. Writer Chris Chibnall, however, is set to stay on for at least one more series.

The BBC said in a statement to Digital Spy: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.” This evasive answer doesn’t give us any definitive proof either way, but we might have expected a more supportive statement for the lead actor if she was indeed intending to stay on.

Whittaker is the “thirteenth doctor” according to the official canon of the sci-fi series, and notably she was the first woman to have ever played the role. Having joined the series in 2017, she will have interpreted the character for three series before finally putting the sonic screwdriver back in the sonic toolbox for good.

As soon as the news broke, fans began speculation as to who could possibly follow in Whittaker’s footsteps and become the next owner of the TARDIS. Who are the candidates, and what are their chances? Well, according to betting site Coral, these are the most likely actors to incarnate the regenerated Time Lord (accurate at the time of writing):

Michaela Coel, 5/1

Richard Ayoade, 6/1

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 8/1

John Boyega, 10/1

Kris Marshall, 12/1

Reece Shearsmith, 12/1

Ben Whishaw, 20/1

Idris Elba, 20/1

Olivia Colman, 25/1

It’s quite an eclectic list of names, ranging from sitcom stars to an Academy Award winner, and it still wouldn’t shock us in the slightest if the eventual casting came completely from left-field and gave us all a surprise when peeping around the doors of that famous blue police box. We’ll just have to bide our time.