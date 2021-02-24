Spider-Man 3 cast tease the true title of the new Marvel movie

We’re still none the wiser to the title of the third film starring the web-slinging superhero, but the cast have left some tantalising hints.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon — or rather, Peter, Michelle, and Ned, if you’re a Spider-Fan — have dropped some curious clues about the title for the upcoming Spider-Man film, which will be the third in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Previous entries were called Homecoming and Far From Home, and it looks likely that the third will continue the homespun theme.

Tom Holland was the first to release a picture from the new film, alongside a tongue-in-cheek title. Usually the actor reveals information seemingly unintentionally, almost unable to hold himself back from dropping spoilers while running the gauntlet of the press pack. But this time, everything seemed much more carefully choreographed. “So excited to announced the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we’ve been up to.” The supposed title? Spider-Man: Phone Home. Could ET joining the MCU be the crossover event we’ve all been waiting for?

Next up was Jacob Batalon, who cheerily (and cheekily) wrote: “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!” Following his instructions reveals the unlikely but amusing title Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. It seems that in this movie, our friendly neighbourhood spider-man gets a little too friendly with the neighbours.

And finally, Zendaya dropped the last clue, saying “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title.” That title? Spider-Man: Home Slice. And considering that the Tobey Maguire incarnation of the character actually did work as a pizza delivery boy, that’s probably the most probable title of the three (which really isn’t saying much.)

These clues from the cast lead us to conclude that “Home” will once again feature in the title of the new Spider-Man movie, but not much more than that. The movie is slated for release on December 17, 2021 and with it coming out so close to Christmas, the title we’re really hoping for is Spider-Man: Home Alone.