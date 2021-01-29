Spotify wants to tap into your ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ via emotion-based recommendations

Spotify has patented technology that can suggest songs to you based on your emotional state. How does that make you feel?

Spotify has patented technology that will analyse your voice and suggest songs to you based on your mood at the time. So rather than having to go through all the faff of looking for the Chill Out playlist via the search bar, a bland and indistinguishable track from Coldplay should just suddenly play as if an unimaginative demigod dressed like a Blue Peter presenter is hanging on your every word.

Spotify argues that its current methods for identifying a user’s taste (based on their demographic information and inputted preferences) just won’t cut the mustard, and so that’s why it will turn to this futuristic new DJing tool.

In its patent filing, the streaming service claims that the “intonation, stress, and rhythm” of the spoken word will give clues as to whether the user is feeling “happy, angry, sad, or neutral”. This is just one part of the proposed system of song recommendations, which also includes using data on your previously-played songs, and your friends’ favourites.

We’re hoping that this particular innovation only takes root after our months-long lockdown is finally lifted, or else the world’s soundtrack will be as depressing as a night on death row.

Spotify is actively pursuing other innovations to strengthen its brand, including a karaoke feature that allows you to sing along to songs with your own vocals, and another which plays music of the same tempo as your running cadence when you’re exercising. Beyond the ultra-personalised software, Spotify has also invested large sums into exclusive podcast deals and has commissioned audiobooks read by celebrities in order to broaden its appeal.

Does the idea of music based on your emotions make you feel happy/sad/angry/neutral (delete as applicable)? Let us know in the poll below.