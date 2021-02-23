Star on Disney Plus: Here’s your must-watch list

Now that Star has launched on Disney Plus, here are the shows and movies that you can’t miss from the new adult-themed channel.

Disney Plus has launched its mature channel, aimed to increase the appeal of the streaming service beyond the kids who were already hooked by Star Wars, Marvel, and the animated classics.

⭐️ TODAY IS THE DAY ⭐️



Welcome to Star on Disney+. Start streaming a whole new world of entertainment. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/L7ZaeaOvKD — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 23, 2021

We’ve taken a look through the new listings, and here and some old and new gems that we recommend to take a look at starting from February 23 on Disney Plus.

Star movies to watch on Disney Plus

There’s a wide range of genres to enjoy on Star, ranging from the sci-fi classic Independence Day to the cringe comedy classic Borat. If quirky auteur-directed period dramas are more to your taste, then you can enjoy both Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

A cult flick that defies standard genre definitions, Bad Times at the El Royale, is also worth a watch, while The Devil Wears Prada and Moulin Rouge remain the kind of comforting films that it’s always nice to re-watch.

Star TV shows to watch on Disney Plus

There’s a wealth of classic shows to watch again on Star, including hits like hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy, time-limited thriller 24, plan-crash mystery Lost (that frankly we wished had just remained a mystery), cartoon comedy Family Guy, and the spooky sci-fi classic The X-Files.

More recent entries that find a home on Star include Don Glover’s mind-expanding comedy-drama Atlanta, crime mystery Big Sky, long-running sitcom Black-ish, and coming-of-age comedy Love, Victor.

There’s plenty to take your interest on Star, and we’re looking forward to possible new films and shows that Disney will commission to beef up the channel even more. Whether this new venture will allow it to rival the likes of Netflix or HBO Max, who have even more content aimed at this target audience, we’ll just have to wait and see.