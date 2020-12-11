Star Wars: All the new movies and TV series announced by Disney

Disney has just announced a huge expansion of the Star Wars universe, with exciting new properties coming to join a few familiar faces. Here are all the details.

The force is strong with Star Wars fans right now; Disney has revealed a whole slate of new films and TV series that will take place in a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Top of the pile is the announcement that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that will also see Ewan McGregor returning as old Ben to his old haunts on Tattooine.

Seeing as the series takes place 10 years after that legendary lightsaber duel on Mustafar, we’re presuming that most of Christensen’s scenes will be done wearing that famous black leather fetish suit, with his voice over-dubbed. Nonetheless, the fans are very excited to see little Ani returning to the fold.

Another forthcoming TV series will be Andor, a prequel to the fan-favourite film Rogue One. Set between the prequel trilogy and the original film, this TV series tells the story of the genesis of the rebellion against the evil empire.

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman, then popped up with a personal message about a project dear to her heart – none other than making “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” in the memory of her late father.

This will take the form of Rogue Squadron, the story of Wedge Antilles and his gang of X-wing pilots who you first saw speeding through space in the original trilogy.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Next on Disney’s to-do list is Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi who escaped the death sentence of Order 66. Judging from the reception of her cameo in The Mandalorian, this is likely to be a hit among the fans.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The second TV series to take place during the time period of hit serial The Mandalorian will be Rangers of the New Republic. Information is fairly thin on the ground for this property – and some fans of the old turn-based strategy game Knights of the Old Republic were a little miffed that they couldn’t replace a couple of the words in this title.

A follow-on from animated series The Clone Wars, Disney Plus will soon welcome The Bad Batch. No, it’s not about those cupcakes that were left in the oven too long – this series takes place just as the Empire begins to form, and will see a motley crew doing their utmost to stop it.

Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lmCZGSHEhY — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

If you’re a fan of Star Wars and anime, then stop whispering sweet nothings to your Padme waifu body pillow and look this way right now, because Visions will combine the two in an interesting new direction for the franchise.

And that’s not all – even more properties are in development, including an untitled film directed by Taika Waititi, a TV series based on Lando Calrissian (imaginatively named Lando), a mystery thriller named The Acolyte that takes place in the last days of the High Republic, and a robot-themed reverie entitled A Droid Story, that will see the return of R2-D2 and C-3PO.

