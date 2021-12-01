Starfield: Bethesda has given behind-the-scenes insight into its upcoming RPG

Bethesda has given fans a peek behind the scenes at the incredible amount of detail that has gone into the development of Starfield, its new science fiction RPG.

Brace yourself for some shocking news: Bethesda is actually working on a project unrelated to Skyrim. Its new RPG, Starfield, will set in a space colony in the year 2310, and now that the development team has just released a detailed breakdown of the game’s design we are more excited than ever to get a taste of this new universe.

The first episode of a series of behind-the-scenes videos, entitled Endless Pursuit, describes the creative process that has gone into the rich new game. The three-person panel includes the Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder, and Art Director Matt Carofano, who all discuss certain aspects of the new title that are bound to leave fans wanting more.

All three are keen to underline that, despite its far-future setting, the game will feel more “grounded” and “believable” than previous titles from the studio such as the Fallout and Elder Scroll series. There will be familiar elements to the gameplay, such as the first-person perspective and an abundance of interactive objects, but there will apparently be some different mechanics to get used to as well.

It’s obvious that a great deal of thought has gone into the design of each element and object in the game, from inventing a deep cultural and historical background to the setting right through to the robots that were conceptualised based on real-world engineering experience, so the video game is evidently intended to feel incredibly authentic.

Near the end of the video, Todd Howard makes the cryptic comment that Starfield will feature not one but two “step-out” moments (these being the parts of the story where the player is dramatically introduced to a whole new immersive setting before their eyes). This nugget of information seems to hint at a dramatic shift in events during the storyline, and we can’t wait to see how that will unfold.

You can check out the teaser trailer above for our first tantalising glimpses of in-game footage from Starfield. It is set for release on 11 November 2022, and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.