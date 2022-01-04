Streaming sticks compared: Find the best device to upgrade your streaming experience

Looking to upgrade your TV? or perhaps you want to go controller-free? Either way you can use our expertly chosen list to find the perfect streaming stick to enhance your viewing experience.

A streaming stick is the best way to avoid having to upgrade your TV if your main issue is that its built-in apps feel sluggish, or the services you want aren’t supported. They could save you hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds.

The best streaming sticks are quick, offer lots of apps that are regularly updated. And the high-end models even stream at 4K and have voice-enabled remote controls. Ready for the list of best streaming sticks?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Best buy

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This top-end Fire TV Stick offers cutting-edge specs. You get 4K streaming, HDR and, new for this model, Wi-Fi 6 support. This is particularly useful if you have a recent home broadband router. Amazon’s Fire TV stick interface is excellent, letting you install loads of apps and games as well as just streaming services. You get a nifty remote too, which supports Alexa voice commands.

Pros

Streams at up to 4K resolution

Supports HDR

Loads of apps are available, and even games

Cons

A fully loaded interface may be a bit much for technophobes in the family

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Budget Buy

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The entry-level Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite cuts out a few features but is very affordable — perfect for a bedroom TV, or for occasional use when you go on holiday. It offers 1080p streaming, 8GB storage for apps and games, and all the accessories you need to get started. The remote doesn’t have voice command support, but you can upgrade to the standard Fire TV Stick if you want that and are only looking for a 1080p streamer.

Pros

Excellent value

Provides all the streaming services you need

Cons

1080p is the maximum resolution

This particular model lacks voice support

NOW TV Smart Stick

Honourable mention

Buy the NOW TV Smart Stick

Sky’s NOW TV Smart Stick is a solid option if you’d like a simple smart interface focused on catch-up apps and streaming services. You get access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Sky channels and more. Best of all, you can get it with one-month passes for Sky Cinema, packed with blockbuster films, and NOW Entertainment. The remote is solid too, and offers voice support.

Pros

Includes trial passes for Sky Cinema and Entertainment

Remote supports voice commands

Uncluttered interface

Cons

No Apple TV+ app

Google Chromecast

Best for remote-free use

Buy the Google Chromecast

Sick of using remotes? Google Chromecast lets you get away from them. You use your phone instead. A Chromecast shortcut button pops up in apps that support casting, and the streaming stick gets the nod to take over streaming duties when you tap it. You can also use Chromecast for music apps like Spotify. This version of Chromecast only supports 1080p streams but this is a very streamlined stick in operation.

Pros

Remote-free operation

Easy to use

Wide support in apps

Cons

Only supports resolutions up to 1080p

If you’re in need of a streaming stick to enhance your TV set then simply take a gander at the options we’ve collated above. With one of these, you’ll be watching your favourite shows in no time.