Super Nintendo World is opening soon – and we can’t wait for this Mario Kart AR rollercoaster

Super Nintendo World is due to open early next year and one of the major highlights is set to be the Augmented Reality Super Mario rollercoaster. Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect.

Super Mario is one of the most beloved video game characters in the world, thanks to classic Nintendo series like Super Mario Bros and Mario Kart. In fact it’s surprising we’ve had to wait this long to see a rollercoaster based on the exploits of the adventurous Italian plumber, but fortunately that is set to change with the forthcoming opening of Super Nintendo World.

The trailer for the attraction shows off Mario-themed cars which seem set to race around a recreation of Bowser’s Castle. Adding to the immersive experience, the fans will get to wear an Augmented Reality headset resembling Mario’s iconic red cap.

The new rollercoasters are currently under construction at Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka. Previously scheduled to open its doors in the Spring, the opening has now been given the official date of February 4, and we can’t wait to see it kick into action.

Bloomberg got a close-up look at the Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge attraction, and the attention to detail will no doubt be a huge draw to Mario fans worldwide. Far from being a passive experience, the report shows that you’ll get the chance to race against other players, just like in the bestselling video game series (or thereabouts).

Another Super Nintendo World is also currently under construction at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, but the opening date remains unconfirmed.