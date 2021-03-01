Terminator animated series is coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced that the “most terrifying killing machine in sci-fi history” will return in a new animated series. Here’s what we know so far.

In the very first entry in the franchise, the Terminator T-800 promised “I’ll be back”. After multiple movies and TV series inspired by the original, it’s fair to say that he delivered. Once again, Skynet’s cyber assassin will return, but this time as an animated character rather than the inimitable Arnie himself.

The most terrifying killing machine in sci-fi history is back, just like it promised. Project Power’s Mattson Tomlin and legendary anime studio Production I.G are teaming up for an animated series set in the Terminator universe. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

According to the official tweet (posted above), the animated series will take place “inthe terminator universe” and so it’s hard to know if the central characters of the movies, including the T-800 and Sarah Connor. There are as many possibilities for the series as there are multiverses in Terminator’s confusing canon, but here at Recombu we’d like to see a series tackling the War Against the Machines that triggered Cybernet to send the T-800 back in time in the first place.

Matson Tomlin, the writer of the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, is onboard the project. His latest completed work was Project Power, a sci-fi series starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt which considers what would happen if a drug dealer sold a pill that gave users superpowers. We’re interested to see if he can come up with a similarly fresh spin on the Terminator franchise.

Production I.G will be handling animation for the show, and it will surely be in good hands with the team behind the Ghost In The Shell anime series. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the first concept designs for a sneak peek into what the new Terminator series will feel like. Voice actors are yet to be announced, but if that familiar robotic Austrian drawl meets our ears, we’ll be more than a little bit excited.