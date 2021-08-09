Tesla Cybertruck, the ugliest car ever made, won’t hit the roads until 2022 at the earliest

It may come as a relief to anyone who cares about good vehicular design, but Tesla fans will be disappointed by the Cybertruck’s delayed launch.

The Tesla Cybertruck, that electric-powered boxy pick-up truck that looks like a child’s drawing come to life, has been delayed until at least 2022 according to the manufacturer. Despite the fact that the vehicle was first unveiled back in 2019, its product page now reads: “you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.”

Who knows what they could be fixing in the meantime? Perhaps that’s how long it has taken to repair the high-resistance glass that memorably failed miserably when Elon Musk put it to the test at its unveiling:

The delay to the Cybertruck’s release should hardly come as a surprise given that the brand consistently misses the deadlines it sets itself. Back in 2019, for example, Musk declared: “Next year, for sure, we’ll have over 1 million robotaxis on the road.” Spoiler alert: there’s still not even one such taxi.

Musk himself has admitted, putting it mildly, that “Punctuality is not my strong suit, but I always come through in the end”. We’ll see if that’s true with regard to the Tesla Cybertruck or whether we’ll have to wait even longer to see it arrive on the roads.

The looks might be a letdown — not to mention that dodgy glass — but the specs are nonetheless very promising for this electric pick-up truck. It has over 1,500kg of payload capacity and a towing capability of around 6,350kg, yet can still manage to go from 0-60mph in just 6.5 seconds, so it’s easy to see why it’s earned the tagline “better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car.”