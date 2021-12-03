Tesla has launched a Cyberquad for Kids — and it’s making adults very jealous

Tesla has launched a new electric Cyberquad that’s designed just for children, and the young at heart are struggling to hide their envy.

Without any fanfare, Tesla just launched its newest all-electric vehicle: the Cyberquad for Kids. Even though it’s just recommended for children ages 8 and above, it’s doubtless going to attract attention from the grown-ups too. See it in action in the video below to judge for yourself:

The impressive little runaround is apparently inspired by the design of the infamous Tesla Cybertruck, but we reckon it’s an upgrade in looks over that cuboidal monstrosity.

This four-wheel all-terrain vehicle is built on a steel frame with a cushioned seat, and has adjustable suspension and rear-disk braking. It’s powered by a 36V lithium-ion battery that can deliver 15 miles of range (depending on the weight of the driver) and is fully rechargeable in around 5 hours. There are three speed settings; 5mph, 10mph (the maximum), and 5mph in reverse.

Fortunately, the joys of an all-electric quadbike aren’t just going to be reserved for youngsters, as a full-size Cyberquad is also reported to be on its way. A prototype of the vehicle has already been unveiled, although it will miss its announced deadline of being released before the end of 2021 and is most likely to enter production at the same time as the Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is currently available for $1,900 (~£1,430) directly from Tesla’s website. However, deliveries are estimated to take 2-4 weeks, and the vehicles are currently out of stock.