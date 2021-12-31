The absolute best Bluetooth speakers for indoor and outdoor use

Want to listen to music wherever you are with a Bluetooth speaker? Here’s our list of the top portable speakers that you can take with you anywhere.

Bluetooth speakers are great. They don’t need to be hooked up to your home Wi-Fi like a smart speaker, they almost universally have a built-in battery these days and you can use one with any phone. A Bluetooth speaker doesn’t really care whether you use an Android or an iPhone. But which should you buy?

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get great sound quality these days, but there are still higher-end models that will power parties and fill larger rooms. These are some of the best Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Xtreme 3

Best sound quality

Not all Bluetooth speakers are tiny little things made just to fill small rooms. The JBL Xtreme 3 is a monster of a wireless speaker, and comes with a shoulder strap so you can carry it around comfortably. Its appearance is quite provocative thanks to large passive radiators that sit on each side. However, its sound is actually very refined in this class. It’s great for parties, but also does well with close listening to, for when you want to use it at home.

Pros

Powerful but refined sound

Up to 15 hour battery life

Tough build and an outdoors-ready design

Cons

It’s not a speaker to carry in your holiday hand luggage

Jam Heavy Metal

Great all-rounder

This portable Bluetooth speaker is a long-term favourite. It outclasses so many in its price range on multiple counts. First, it sounds great. There’s good projection, clean treble and surprising bass punch thanks to the use of passive radiators. Its outer shell is metal too, giving it a sophisticated appearance and feel. There’s no water resistance so this one is best kept indoors for the most part, but it’s a terrific buy.

Pros

Excellent value

Great sound for a small unit

Surprisingly high-grade aluminium outer build

Cons

No water resistance

Battery life of eight hours is just OK

Tribit Stormbox Micro

Best for outdoors use

You may not have heard of Tribit yet, but it makes some fantastic Bluetooth speakers. The Stormbox Micro is one of the best. This is an outdoorsy speaker with a rubbery strap on the back, which you can use to attach the Micro to a bike’s handlebars. Sound quality is very good, its IP67 water resistance is terrific, and it’s small enough to sling in a petite bag too. This Bluetooth speaker is incredibly versatile.

Pros

Top-tier water resistance

Great sound quality

Handy rubber strap

Cons

Thrives outdoors rather than at home

It can be tough to find an ideal Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere, but you can trust us to help you find the perfect one that blends performance, durability and price, to keep you dancing all day long.