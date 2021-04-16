The Audi Q4 E-Tron has launched with Sonos sound

The prestige German manufacturer has launched a new electric car, and renowned audio brand Sonos will be taking care of the sound system.

Audi launched a new electric car range, the Q4 E-Tron, offering three new cars which boast impressive specifications, including the ability to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds. But most of the attention has focused on what’s inside the car itself rather than what’s inside its engine: it will be the first vehicle to boast Sonos sound, thanks to an official partnership with the brand.

The partnership should ensure top-class audio when you’re listening to music on the go in your car. Speaking on the matter, the CEO of Sonos, Patrick Spence, said: “Our ambition is to be the world’s leading sound experience company. That means giving listeners the ability to experience great sound wherever they go. We’ve found in Audi a partner that shares our vision and approach – a company that values innovation and design in the same way Sonos does. We are proud today to introduce this Sonos-tuned premium sound experience in the cabin of the Q4 e-tron.” Future Audi models are set to offer Sonos sound as well, including the A1, Q2, and Q4 ranges.

This isn’t the first premium audio partnership to have been announced in recent weeks; Dolby has revealed a ‘Surreal Sound’ system that will be installed in the upcoming Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle. These two announcements could constitute the first wave of a new trend of premium in-car audio installations, and we’re looking forward to seeing what future innovations could be implemented to improve on-the-go entertainment.

Alongside the sound system improvements, the Audio Q4 e-tron will also boast an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, which can overlay a 70-inch projection into the driver’s field of vision to show navigation information including arrows for the next turn or the estimated distance from the vehicle in front.