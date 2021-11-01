The Book of Boba Fett: New trailer teases the upcoming Star Wars series

A trailer has lifted the lid on the next Star Wars series, named The Book of Boba Fett, that will add to the story of the cult character from the sci-fi saga.

Ever since his introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, the mysterious figure of Boba Fett has been a firm fan favourite. Now he is finally to get his very own story, thanks to the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett, and you can get just a taste of what’s to come thanks to this new trailer:

Given that pretty much all we know about Boba Fett from the canonical films is that he is a bounty hunter, it’s somewhat baffling that he starts the narration by saying “I am not a bounty hunter.” But we can be sure that this series, which seems to take place after the fall of Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi, will clear this up — along with how Fett has seemingly escaped that sinister sarlacc pit.

Following in the footsteps of the popular show The Mandalorian, it’s fair to say that The Book of Boba Fett has rather big shoes to fill. So far we know relatively little about the series, so we can’t be sure if it will follow a similar format that pays homage to Western serials of the past, or whether it will introduce an altogether different style.

For my part, I struggle to believe that this new production can top the tribute paid to the character in Robot Chicken‘s brilliant Star Wars satire:

Arriving on December 29, The Book of Boba Fett will be exclusively available to stream via Disney Plus.