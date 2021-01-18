Hawkeye: Everything we know so far about the upcoming Marvel series

If you’re looking for your next Marvel fix, here’s all the latest information on Hawkeye, a brand new Avengers spin-off series starring Jeremy Renner.

Incredibly, after over a decade of dominance in entertainment, no new Marvel movies were released in 2020. And even more incredibly, that’s just one of the minor reasons that the year sucked so much. Fortunately for its fans, 2021 is going to be a lot busier and therefore a lot better.

If you’ve enjoyed following WandaVision, then you’ll be glad to know that there’s an abundance of Marvel series on the way (and Hawkeye’s just one of them). Finally getting his due after debuting all the way back in 2011’s Thor, Hawkeye will get a chance to shine in his very own series that looks at life after the events of Avengers Endgame for our fellow archer.

Here’s all we know about his solo outing so far.

Additional cast include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.



Hawkeye, an Original Series, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🏹 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Hawkeye Release Date: When is Hawkeye coming out?

Hawkeye was announced back in July 2019 as just one part of Disney’s upcoming portfolio of projects. With little more than a mysterious teaser trailer having appeared since, we are still without a confirmed release date for the series.

However, photos from the set were leaked in December 2020, so filming is underway, and the Radio Times reports that the superhero series is slated for release in late 2021, a date which apparently may be subject to change if standalone film Black Widow doesn’t hit its currently scheduled release date in May of this year.

Where can I watch Hawkeye?

After its release, Hawkeye will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus, available via this link. The monthly subscription cost is £5.99, or else you can buy a year’s membership for £59.99.

If you’re a Marvel fan, the subscription will likely prove to be very worthwhile. Not only does it boast all the blockbuster movies, but several live-action TV series are also arriving on the service.

The first of these was WandaVision, and soon we’ll see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March 2021, and then Tom Hiddleston will reprise his most infamous role in the eponymous Loki, which is set for a May 2021 release. In the summer, an animated series called What If…? will explore some of the possible futures visible to Doctor Strange, giving us alternative versions of the MCU if key decisions had been different.

What is Hawkeye about?

While most other Marvel characters have been treated to a solo movie, no matter how ludicrous they sound (I’m looking at you, Ant-Man), Hawkeye has been skipped over despite his reputation as an ‘original Avenger’. In this short clip below, Jeremy Renner explains via song why Hawkeye may not have captured the public imagination until now…

In this new series Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as the titular character, the alter-ego of Clint Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop. Does that name ring any bells, comic book fans? It should do, because it’s the name of Barton’s successor, and the next person to adopt the Hawkeye moniker. We reckon that this series will function as a way to pass the torch onto a new generation for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.