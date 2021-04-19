The iPhone 13 is set to boast two features that fans have been clamouring for

Fans have been demanding these two changes for ages, and according to these rumours it seems that Apple will finally listen to them.

Ask any iPhone fanatic what changes they’d most like to see when the next model in the series arrives later this week, and there’s a high chance that a smaller screen notch and a higher display refresh rate would be their top answers. Well there could be some good news on the way, because according to the latest rumours, both of these features are on the way to the iPhone 13.

Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one LTPO model from Apple later this year. Can confirm that is not the case. Apple fans can relax! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 16, 2021

The first chapter of the good news came courtesy of reliable analyst Ross Young, who claimed that the LTPO OLED technology that’s present on the iPad Pro (and packs a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate) will be present on not just one, but two models in the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

It was a big disappointment when not even the iPhone 12 Pro offered an enhanced refresh rate, with all of them being stuck at the industry-standard 60Hz despite the likes of OnePlus and Samsung having overtaken this specifications some years ago. The only possible catch with this otherwise welcome news, is that we hope the iPhone 13 batteries also get an upgrade so that they can handle the more energy-demanding tech without bleeding out too soon.

Next up, Twitter tipster Duan Rui unveiled what he claimed to be a sneak peak of Apple’s next premium smartphone screen, side by side with the iPhone 12. The comaprison revealed one big difference; the notch is significantly narrower, so you should be able to see more status updates in the top bar, along with less of an interruption into the screen.

Again, this news has been long-awaited by Apple fans who have had to watch on jealously while most other brands replaced their screen notches with minimally intrusive punch-hole cameras, so we’re glad to at last see Apple catch up with the rest of the pack in this respect.

Stay tuned, because there are no doubt many more leaks yet to come regarding the upcoming iPhone 13, due to launch around September 2021.