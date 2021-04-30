The Last of Us Part 3 has already been outlined, but will it ever see the light of day?

The third installment of the critically-acclaimed zombie adventure game has apparently been plotted already, according to its creator. But will we get the chance to see it realised?

Neil Druckmann, the creative director for the Last of Us series, has confirmed that the plot for the third installment has already been outlined, but even he doesn’t know if it will ever be made for real (though we certainly hope so).

According to IGN, Druckmann was speaking to the Script Apart podcast when he made the following comments:

“I don’t know how much I want to reveal… [co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we’re not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

Why would there possibly be any doubt over the commissioning of a third chapter in the critically-acclaimed video game series? Well apparently it’s just a question of the commitment of time, money, and resources from studio Naughty Dog, which could mean that the plot just remains a twinkle in its creators’ eyes.

But even though Naughty Dog might be dragging its paws with regard to Part 3, it’s currently chasing plenty of other opportunities with the zombie franchise. The first game is reportedly being rebooted especially for PS5, with updated visuals and gameplay to match the output of Sony’s most powerful console yet.

On top of that, the concept is being made into a TV series for HBO, starring The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal in the lead role and Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones fame as the young woman he must accompany through danger to reach their goal.

Whether Part 3 ever gets made or not, you certainly haven’t heard the last of The Last of Us.