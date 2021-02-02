The limited time Apple Watch Black Unity edition is now on sale

A new version of the Apple Watch 6 has been released to commemorate Black History Month, and here’s how you can get one for yourself.

The Black Unity edition of the Apple Watch 6 is now available to buy, at a price of £379. Intended to celebrate Black History Month, the watchstrap features the colours of the Pan-Africa movement, and the slogan “Truth. Power. Solidarity” etched on the fastening strap.

The watch is available until the end of February, but the strap will continue to be sold for the rest of the year for £49.

Apple has listed a number of charities which is supports as part of its commemoration of Black History Month, including the following: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.; and Souls Grown Deep. However it’s unclear whether money raised from watch sales, and if so what proportion, will be given directly to these charities.

Related: Best Smartwatch

In our review of the Apple Watch 6, we praised the addition of new features such as sleep tracking (about time) and a blood oxygen monitor. However, we were disappointed by the fact that battery life continues to lag behind its competitors.

With that said, it’s still probably the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks in great part to its seamless and speedy watchOS 7 software, so if this new design appeals to you then it’s bound to be a good buy.