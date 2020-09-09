The Mandalorian Season 2: First look hints at a potential Skywalker connection

Get ready Star Wars fans, Disney has just dropped the first look at The Mandalorian season two, and it looks like we’re in for a treat.

These new images show the return of everyone’s favourite bounty hunter and his meme-tastic sidekick, Baby Yoda (or The Child if we want to be pedantic).

Fellow bounty hunter Cara Dune and guild leader Greef Karga are also set to return, both of whom played pivotal roles in the season one finale. Of course, it just wouldn’t be The Mandalorian season two if there wasn’t a brief nod to villain Moff Gideon, who seems mildly irritated over being bested by our titular hero.

There isn’t too much in the way of plot details to derive from these images, but one of the shots does include the iconic Tusken Raiders, of whom Star Wars fans will recognise for causing all sorts of havoc back in A New Hope.

The fact that the Tusken Raiders are set to appear in season two seems to all but confirm that our heroes will be heading out into the vast desert of Tatooine. Depending on which direction they head, there’s a good chance that the Mandalorian could happen upon Luke Skywalker’s home, which would be a fantastic callout to the original films.

Related: Disney Plus Review

The hype for season two has been steadily growing, especially after Disney announced that Rosario Dawson would be joining the cast as fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano. The original Mando himself, Boba Fett, will also be making a appearance in the new season.

If you haven’t had a chance to The Mandalorian yet, we highly recommend jumping onto Disney Plus and binging through the first season. The series still stands out as Disney Plus’ best original show, and season two is sure to continue that trend.

Season two of The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney Plus from October 30th.