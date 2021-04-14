The new Nintendo Switch Lite colour is tearing the internet apart

Nintendo has announced a brand new colour scheme for its popular portable: Blue. But that’s the thing… is it really blue?

We’ve been here before. Was that dress blue and black, or was it yellow and gold? (Obviously it was blue and black, but for the sake of argument…) However this time round, the colour controversy centres around one of Nintendo’s much-loved consoles.

It all started when the Japanese entertainment brand announced that a blue edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite will be released on May 21, retailing at $199.99. So far, so good.

But then, the image accompanying the news release looked like this:

Immediately, the Internet split into two camps: those gullible crowds who believed that the above image really was blue, and those enlightened few who used the power of sight to determine that no, it’s actually purple. (As evidenced, Recombu will remain studiously neutral throughout this debate).

Colin, encapsulating the intellectual adventurousness of “blue believers”, gave his concise opinion:

Kind of reminds me of the yellow Switch Lite but in blue. https://t.co/RWlh5rVHxx — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) April 13, 2021

Forming the impassioned yin to Colin’s imperturbable yang, Twitch streamer GamesCage seemed close to the point of breakdown as he realised that the colour simply wasn’t what Nintendo has promised:

Nintendo’s really fkn me up with this new Switch Lite LMAO. THEY SAY ITS BLUE BUT IT LOOKS PURPLE.



& PURPLE IS MY FAVOURITE COLOUR. BUT ITS BLUE??? I DONT KNOW WHAT THE FK AAAHHH😭??? pic.twitter.com/EiLd0jqOCG — ⭐️ GamesCage – Hype Guy⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) April 13, 2021

Whereas for some nostalgic Nintendo fans, it just reminded them of a different console altogether, from a simpler time; the beloved GameCube:

Fixed the new Nintendo Switch Lite pic.twitter.com/5fkrrW9O1d — Viewtiful Foe (@CalvinFoe) April 13, 2021

So now it’s your turn to answer the question that’s tearing the internet apart: is the new Nintendo Switch Lite blue or purple? Join in and let us know what you think in the poll below, for Recombu reader’s definitive verdict: