The Nintendo Switch has got a permanent price cut, so it’s more affordable than ever

Nintendo’s popular hybrid console has just been slashed in price for good, so it’s never been cheaper to treat yourself to one.

If you’re one of the few unlucky people who has still not got a Nintendo Switch — and missed out on the dubious delights of Animal Crossing during that long lockdown — then now could be the ideal time to make up for lost time.

Nintendo has permanently reduced the official price of its popular games console by £30, so it’s now a more tempting prospect than ever before.

Buy: Nintendo Switch for £259.99

The reason for the sudden price change is the incoming introduction of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which will become the top-spec model of the series when it lands on shop shelves on October 8.

Although it boasts modest specs improvements, including upgrading to an OLED rather than LCD screen and reducing the size of the surrounding bezels, its announcement was seen as disappointing by hopeful fans who were expecting a rumoured Pro edition of the Switch with a boosted processor and an improved resolution over the standard 720p.

The original Nintendo Switch, while lacking those minor improvements, is still a force to be reckoned with. Offering a large library of exclusive games, including much-loved Nintendo franchises such as Mario and Zelda, its innovative hybrid design works brilliantly whether you want to game on the go or use a home hub console system.