The OnePlus Watch could be one to watch if you’re not a fan of WearOS

OnePlus has announced that it will bring out a new smartwatch along with the OnePlus 9, and reportedly it will not run Google’s WearOS software.

OnePlus has officially announced that it will join the smartwatch market with the OnePlus Watch, the company’s first wearable, which will debut alongside the OnePlus 9 smartphone on March 23.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus 3 (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

The company’s first wearable was introduced by co-founder Carl Pei on the OnePlus forum, who wrote: “We see smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights.”

What does that actually mean in practice? Pei spelled it out in bullet points:

A stunning and burdenless design that separates itself from the crowd. To us, no detail is too small;

Seamless connectivity between OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices, and even OnePlus TVs, making smart control over all these devices simple and intuitive;

A best-in-class experience at an affordable price point, so that more of our global OnePlus users can enjoy our signature burdenless, seamlessly connected experience.

Both the affordability and interconnectivity seemingly offered by the smartwatch are very appealing, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the design takes shape.

Would be worth noting that OnePlus Watch doesn't seem to feature Google's wearOS.



But is packed in terms of at least Workout Features. There are also Swimming workouts supporting musltiple postures.



Can control Music too. Will come in Black & Silver.https://t.co/m4Cr3ckTWR — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 17, 2021

Leaker and pundit Ishan Agarwal revealed a few more of the supposed specifications, including fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation and sleep tracking, plus hardware attributes like 4GB RAM and speedy Warp Charge tech.

One major point worth noting is that the wearable is not set to use WearOS, Google’s smartwatch software system, but may instead run on proprietary software. The Android alternative for wearables has come in for criticism now and then, mostly for paling in comparison to Apple’s WatchOS, so we’re interested to see if OnePlus’ fresh start will provide a shot in the arm to the competition.