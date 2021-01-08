The Tesla Model 3 beat fossil fuel rivals to become the UK’s most popular car in December

The Tesla Model 3 eclipsed the bestselling petrol and diesel cars in the UK over the month of December, and it’s no wonder that Elon Musk is happy.

More Tesla Model 3 cars were registered in the UK in December 2020 than any other car, marking a major milestone in the growth of the company and of the electric car industry in general.

The #Tesla #Model3 takes top spot in new car registrations in the UK in December, according to new release from the SMMT.



Overall, the BEV mkt share is growing in the UK by leaps and bounds!@TeslaPodcast @Teslarati @Lebeaucarnews @alex_avoigt @ARKInvest @GerberKawasaki pic.twitter.com/4pCYWLuzYS — Tavi (@tavi_chocochip) January 6, 2021

During December, a total of 5,798 Tesla Model 3 cars were sold, with its closest competitors being the Volkswagen Golf (4,470) and the Ford Fiesta (3,367). Another electric vehicle, the Volkswagen ID.3, comes in fourth place with 3,188 sales.

The ‘Standard Range Plus’ version of the Model 3 costs £40,490 according to Tesla’s website, and while that’s not exactly cheap, it is more affordable than previous models by the renowned brand. This edition of the car has an estimated range of 267 miles, a top speed of 140 mph, and can go from 0-60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

But this sales news is not the only thing that will have the company’s controversial co-founder grinning from ear to ear; Elon Musk was recently named the world’s richest man, with personal wealth estimated at £136 billion ($185 billion), thanks to Tesla hitting a market value of $700 billion – which, incredibly, makes it worth more than the combined value of Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford.

But it wasn’t just Tesla who saw increased electric car sales over the past year. Compared to 2019, sales of Battery Electric Vehicles have increased by 343.7%, while sales of purely petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles have fallen by 37% and 52.5% respectively. With the government planning to end sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, it’s clear that this electric car revolution is bound to continue apace during the next decade and beyond.